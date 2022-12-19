Contests
Ellington man with dementia reported missing, told family he was headed to PA

George Klingman of Ellington was last seen on Dec. 19, according to state police.
George Klingman of Ellington was last seen on Dec. 19, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from Ellington has been reported missing and he told his family that he was going to Pennsylvania, according to state police.

George Klingman, 81, has dementia, his family said.

He was reported missing on Monday.

Klingman was described as man who wears glasses and has short gray hair. He last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a blue and white sweatshirt, a blue coat, and a baseball hat.

Klingman left his residence on Windermere Avenue in Ellington in a tan 2004 Lexus ES350, with Connecticut registration “GCKLMN.”

While he told his family he was going to Pennsylvania, they were unsure where he was actually heading.

A Silver Alert was issued by state police.

Anyone who may know where Klingman is, or sees him or his vehicle, was asked to dial 911, or state police at 860-896-3200.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

