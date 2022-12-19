Fire burns through apartment in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in Vernon on Monday morning.

The fire broke out at the Countrywood at Vernon Apartments on Talcottville Road.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw a number of crews on the scene.

The apartment building appeared charred from the outside. Firefighters confirmed that the fire was confined to one unit.

They said it appears to have started in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.

