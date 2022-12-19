Fire forces 6 people to evacuate from Manchester duplex

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - An overnight fire forced six people from a duplex in Manchester.

Firefighters said they were called to 150-152 Eldridge St. around 1:40 a.m. on Monday.

The caller reported heavy smoke in the basement of the building. The first fire department responders reported smoke coming from all floors.

Firefighters said two hand lines were stretched to the basement and the fire was quickly brought under control. It did not extend to the upper floors.

The electrical panels for both apartments sustained damage, which made both sides of the duplex temporarily uninhabitable.

The building was ventilated and utilities were shut off.

Four adults from 152 Eldridge St and two adults from 150 Eldridge St. evacuated from the house before firefighters arrived. They were helped by The American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

