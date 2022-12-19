I-91 closed near exit 9 in North Haven due to rollover crash
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - I-91 south is closed between Exits 8 and 9 in North Haven due to a crash, according to CT Department of Transportation.
State police say the responded to I-91 south for a rollover motor vehicle.
Injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown.
The left and center lane on I-91 north between Exits 8 and 9 are also closed due to a crash, but it is unclear if the two are connected.
