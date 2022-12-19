Contests
Post University basketball player killed in shooting

Phil Urban.
Phil Urban.(Post University)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Post University men’s basketball player was killed in a shooting, school officials announced.

Phil Urban, 20, of Manalapan, New Jersey, was killed over the weekend, the university said.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor, Urban was found slumped over in his vehicle in Hopewell, New Jersey around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Urban later died at the hospital from a gunshot wound, officials said.

Investigators believe Urban was planning to meet an acquaintance at a nature preserve at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, officials said.

Head men’s basketball coach Marc Kuntz released a statement:

“Phil was well liked by everyone in the Post community. His quiet sense of humor was infectious and he was a valuable part of our basketball program.”

“The Post University community expresses its deepest condolences and sympathy to Phil’s family, friends, teammates and all of those who loved him,” the university said.

