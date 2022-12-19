Contests
Special meeting in Hartford set to tackle housing crisis

A special meeting will be held in Hartford Monday night between tenants, advocacy groups, and city officials to address some housing concerns.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARTOFRD, CT (WFSB) - A special meeting between tenants, advocacy groups, and city officials to address some housing concerns will be held in Hartford on Monday night.

One of the issues advocates said they are trying to prevent with the meeting is reducing the number of evictions, especially during the holidays.

That’s why the group has been pushing for change. It said the meeting couldn’t come soon enough.

More affordable housing options was another big topic of discussion planned for Monday evening.

Advocates said data showed that housing has been too expensive for more than a third of Connecticut residents. They called it a true crisis.

They said one reason for that could be that many residents claimed their rents were increasing at a much higher rate than their salaries.

Advocacy groups said they are fighting for land use to be reformed so that cities and towns across the state can plan and zone for housing that is a better match for the incomes of Connecticut residents.

“Connecticut cannot grow if housing stock does not grow,” said Karen Dubois, president, Elm City Communities. “And as our economy has rebounded from the pandemic. We’ve seen so many of our gains eaten up in rapidly rising housing costs.”

The meeting is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

