UConn football prepares to take on Marshall in Myrtle Beach Bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut’s football team is back in the post season for the first time since 2015.

The team takes on the Marshall Thundering Herd in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at 2:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

The game is happening at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

UConn said that it and Marshall have met just once before in the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl where the Thundering Herd posted a 16-10 win at Tropicana Field.

The Huskies battled their way to a 6-6 record this season. They won five of their last seven games and finished 5-1 at home. UConn’s six wins were the most for the program since 2015, when they last played in a bowl game.

The Huskies became bowl eligible with their 36-33 upset win at Rentschler Field over No. 19 ranked Liberty.

