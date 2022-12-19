Contests
Wrong way driving report in Seymour leads to DUI arrest

Brian Morrison was arrested for drunk driving and driving the wrong way on Route 8 in Seymour...
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A wrong way driver on Route 8 in Seymour appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to state police.

Troopers said they arrested 37-year-old Brian Morrison of Watertown, CT.

They said they responded to a wrong way driving report on Saturday, just before 4:30 a.m.

The driver was said to be traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 8 in the area of exit 21 in Seymour.

Troopers said they were able to safely pull the driver over without incident.

Morrison was identified as the driver.

Troopers reported that he appeared disoriented and showed signs of being intoxicated, such as blood shot watery eyes and slurred speech. They said he also smelled like alcohol.

State police said Morrison failed to pass a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was arrested.

He was charged with DUI and wrong way driving.

He was released on a $500 bond and given a court date of Jan. 9, 2023 in Derby.

