AAA predicts holiday travel will be close to pre-pandemic levels

(WFSB) – With 113 million people planning to travel at least 50 miles or more this holiday season, safety is a chief concern for families.

AAA said that of those people, 90 percent will travel by car.

Channel 3′s meteorologists have been tracking the forecast closely, and while the state is not expected to get a particularly white Christmas, the same cannot be said for other parts of the country.

AAA said it’s always a good idea to have an emergency kit in the car for long trips.

In there, travelers should pack a cell phone charger, a warm coat, some water and snacks in case they go off the road and have to wait with the car.

Also, they should make sure they have a snow scraper, some jumper cables and a traction aid like cat litter or sand.

With another storm looming over the horizon at the end of this week, delays and cancellations are possible if people plan to fly.

Connecticut’s attorney general said since the COVID-19 pandemic, his office received nearly 300 complaints against airlines.

William Tong said he joined other attorneys general from around the country to fight back.

“Number one, prohibiting them from selling flights for which they know they will not have staffed. Number two, making sure that they don’t upsell people and cancel a cheaper flight to make you buy a more expensive flight, providing refunds to people when they could have foreseen that there was going to be a problem,” Tong said.

If people do plan to fly, they should make sure they check with their air carriers before they leave the house and get to the airport early.

AAA said the number of people flying will come close to pre-pandemic levels.

