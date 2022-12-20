CVS and Walgreens come out with limits on pain relief products

ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - Recently, there has been a spike in respiratory illnesses in children.

This started causing concerns of a medicine shortage.

Two of the country’s biggest pharmacy chains are putting limits on pain relief products.

The recent increase in respiratory illnesses is an unusual early start to the winter cold and flu season.

Due to this odd start, parents are stocking up on children’s Tylenol and other pediatric medications.

The concern is that pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens don’t want to run out of products, so they are limiting how much people can buy.

CVS has a limit of two on all over the counter purchases.

Walgreens is a limit of six online purchases of medicines like fever reducers, but there are no restrictions at its retail stores.

The restrictions in place are to help support availability and prevent people from stocking up.

A month ago, hospitals were seeing a huge increase in RSV cases Doctors say those numbers have dropped significantly.

Now, we see children with severe flu symptoms.

Dr. Ian Michelow from Connecticut Children’s said, “now what we are seeing is influenza rates rising which is not unusual for this time of the year although it is earlier than usual and the numbers have surpassed what we have seen in the past few years.”

Doctors said that flu cases are by far the number one illness they are seeing for children.

They also said that COVID has played in a part in this for the reason that children have not yet developed a natural immunity to the virus.

There will be more information tonight about what parents need to know about these respiratory illnesses.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.