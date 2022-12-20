EXCLUSIVE: Man who survives construction accident speaks out

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is speaking out after surviving a life-changing construction accident last August.

45-year-old Milton Garcia was working on a fence at a home on Parsonage Street when a giant drill ended up stuck in his leg. The screw pulled Garcia’s boot and drilled into his leg.

Next, he says his memory went blank.

Police say several agencies responded to the call including police, fire, medical, and other construction companies. Over 100 people, including two LifeStar helicopters worked to save Garcia’s life.

On Monday, the Rocky Hill Town Council honored the police officers and firefighters who did everything they could to save Garcia.

“What I saw on August 19 is something I have never seen. It is nothing short of a miracle. The reality was that the patient was going to suffer life-altering injuries if he survived the emergency,” says Sergeant Jeffrey Foss-Rugan from Rocky Hill Police.

Sergeant Foss-Rugan, Fire Chief Michael Garrahy, and five firefighters were honored with a prestigious medal.

The medal has only been awarded eleven other times in the department’s 95-year history.

Garcia says it was one of the worst days of his life and believes it would have been a lot worse if not for the quick actions of police and fire.

Garcia’s family says they are very happy to have him home for the holidays.

