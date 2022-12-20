Gov. Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol for CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont is activating Connecticut’s cold weather protocol due to the chance for below-zero wind chills this weekend.

The severe cold weather protocol will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 and end at 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, the governor’s office said.

State officials said this is the first time the protocol is being activated this winter.

“The purpose of the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold conditions, which could be life threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods of time,” said Lamont’s office.

Officials said state agencies and municipalities will work with United Way 2-1-1 and shelters around the state will provide those in need with shelter. Transportation to shelters will also be provided.

Those who are in need of shelter can call 2-1-1.

“We have an interesting set of weather conditions coming to our area over the next several days, first with a storm on Friday during the daytime that has the potential for heavy rain and very strong wind gusts, and then that will be followed by plummeting temperatures that night and remaining throughout the Christmas weekend, particularly during the evening hours,” said Lamont.

For more information on the protocol, click here.

