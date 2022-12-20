Contests
I-95 closed in Old Saybrook due to motor vehicle collision

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say I-95 is closed in Old Saybrook after a 2-car collision Tuesday morning.

Around 7:15 A.M., Connecticut state police received calls for a motor vehicle collision between exits 66 and 67.

Officials have confirmed that an extrication is underway LifeStar has been called.

The highway is shut down in both directions at this time.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation is underway and could not provide information on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

