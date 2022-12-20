I-95 closed in Old Saybrook due to motor vehicle collision

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say I-95 is closed in Old Saybrook after a 2-car collision Tuesday morning.

Around 7:15 A.M., Connecticut state police received calls for a motor vehicle collision between exits 66 and 67.

Officials have confirmed that an extrication is underway LifeStar has been called.

The highway is shut down in both directions at this time.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation is underway and could not provide information on any injuries at this time.

