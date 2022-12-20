I-95 south in Milford is congested due to a crash

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 95 in Milford caused a significant backup on Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, a vehicle overturned between exits 38 and 36 on the southbound side of the highway.

The incident was first reported just before 10 a.m.

The right lane was closed. A backup of about 3.7 miles, between exits 41 and 36, was reported by the DOT.

“A possible diesel spill was reported in the roadway,” state police told Channel 3. “We ask that anyone traveling in the area please use extra caution.”

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.