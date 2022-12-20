Man survives being shot in the head in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting that happened at a convenience store in Norwich early Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened at the Ravi Mart at 243 Central Ave.

Around 12:35 a.m., they said they received a call from William W. Backus, which reported that a man with a gunshot wound to the head was admitted there.

Officers responded and were able to determine that the shooting took place outside of the store.

They said the victim was in a vehicle at the gas pumps when another vehicle arrived. Norwich Public Safety cameras showed what appeared to be an older model grey Jeep Cherokee. At least one person from that vehicle shot numerous rounds at the vehicle the victim was in, then sped off.

The victim was treated at Backus Hospital for his injuries and was listed in stable condition. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening. Police said the incident appeared to be a targeted attack and not random. The investigation remained open and on-going.

Anyone with information about it was asked to contact Det. Ken Wright at 860-886-5561 extension 3159, by email kwright@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 extension 4.

All information can be kept confidential, police said.

