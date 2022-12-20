Meet K0 Casus Belli and Officer Mona from East Hartford Police
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on Amazing K9 Duos we sat down with Officer Todd Mona and K9 Casus Belli from the East Hartford Police Department.
K9 Casus Belli is a patrol dog as well as a gun de4tection dog for East Hartford.
Officer Mona says he has been with him since he was ten weeks old. Mona says he raised him since he was a pup.
Mona says a typical day for them would be going out and doing a gun search.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.