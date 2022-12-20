Police share holiday shopping safety tips

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Shopping is in full swing and criminals are watching.

Thieves are looking for you, and when you’re not looking, they’ll steal your gifts.

But you can stop them.

While you’re out shopping this holiday season, enjoy yourself but don’t let your guard down.

“It’s a crime of opportunity, so they are able to get in and out very quickly especially if your doors are unlocked,” said Lieutenant Rob Merra with Vernon Police.

Merra said people leave their car doors unlocked and if there are packages or bags or anything else sitting out, they’re an easy target for thieves.

He said to make sure everything you have is covered or put in the trunk.

“Are you careful with your packages and things that you buy, do you hide them do you leave them in view. Are you careful this time of year?” asked Eyewitness News.

“Yes definitely, especially with all the theft and people being attacked and robbed yes,” said Tiffany Draczynski of Ashford.

John Sterling is doing some last-minute holiday shopping, and he’s careful about where he puts his gifts and that it can deter those from taking your gifts.

“It’s definitely good to keep your cars locked, I have tint on my windows so hopefully people are not looking in there. It’s definitely a common thing these days for sure,” said John, of Vernon.

With more of us doing online shopping, those packages that get delivered come right to your door and sit there until you come home.

“In order for you to keep your packages, make sure you’re tracking them, if you have a ring doorbell or a camera doorbell that’s also a great thing or have it delivered to a place of business or somewhere you know someone’s home,” Marra said.

Purse snatchings happen too. They don’t happen as often, but still be on guard.

Keep your purse with you and don’t leave it in your shopping cart.

If all you really need is a credit card, just bring that with you.

