Project Angel Wings spreads holiday cheer to families

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Families in Hartford are getting in the holiday spirit.

A special event is happening Monday evening at the Park Street Library.

The Angel Wings holiday celebration is for families who have children with special needs.

This event is serving more than 150 families in the Hartford area.

They’re getting everything from presents to a warm holiday meal.

“He had a heart surgery in February, so he’s been doing good and we’re here,” said Ivette Otero of Hartford.

Ivette is the mother of a 14-month-old boy. She’s grateful for events like this one, put on by the group Angel of Edgewood.

“I came here, I became homeless. I’m a single mom and having this type of activities is a big help. It’s for his first Christmas. My first Christmas with him so it’s very important,” said Ivette.

From individualized presents and music to food and photo opportunities, the event has a very special meaning for Hartford families.

The third annual Project Angel Wings helps out low-income families who care for children and adults with disabilities.

“It’s very important because the care that goes into taking care of these children is like no other. They don’t usually get a break, they don’t usually have support,” said Jendayi Scott-Miller, Executive Director, for Angel of Edgewood.

Jendayi, who is a foster parent, came up with the idea.

“A lot of the Christmas parties we attended did not accommodate their needs,” said Jendayi.

Over 270 people are attending.

The event is going on until 7 p.m.

