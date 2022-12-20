Students in New Haven to get reading and math tutoring as part of new program

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is launching a new program to help some of its youngest students who are struggling with reading and math.

The idea is to partner with nonprofits to provide additional after school and summer help.

If approved by the Board of Alders, it will start by helping about 300 students this winter and spring, with plans to expand it to 1,500 students by 2025.

The latest numbers show most of New Haven 3rd graders are well behind the state average when it comes to reading and math.

“It’s very important that every child has access to opportunity,” said Kim Harris, who runs an after school and Pre-K program in New Haven.

Harris is part of a large group of stakeholders from nonprofits to education advocates determined to help some of the city’s youngest students who are falling behind.

“The idea of us working together is going to be so powerful in thinking why reading is so important, why literacy is so important, why math is so important and bringing all these voices all together,” said Summer Choate, Leadership, Education and Athletics in Partnership.

Using $3 million in federal Rescue Plan funding, New Haven is launching an initiative to provide reading and math tutoring for struggling students in 1st through 5th grade.

“Early literacy is vital to an individual success and why early literacy? Up to 3rd grade a child is learning to read and after that a child reads to learn,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Test scores from last year show only about 16-percent of New Haven 3rd graders were reading at grade level. When it comes to math it was 13-percent, both well below the state averages of around 47-percent.

According to the city, those who struggle at a young age with reading are four times more likely to drop out of high school.

“The pandemic had a real significant impact on your young people and there were challenges before,” Elicker said.

The proposal would team up with nonprofits like the Boys & Girls Club, New Haven Reads, and others, along with volunteers to provide one-on-one tutoring after school, and help during the summer.

“Although in New Haven Public Schools, we provide tutorial support during the school day, this will extend the support our students need desperately,” said Keisha Redd-Hannans, Assistant Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools.

“When children communicate well, with clarity, they have greater chance of understanding ideas, possibilities and even how they can transform their communities,” said Harris.

The proposal still needs to be approved by New Haven’s Board of Alders, which meets Monday night.

