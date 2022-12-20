Head coach Geno Auriemma to miss second straight UConn women’s basketball game

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will miss the Huskies’ game against Seton Hall on Wednesday, the school announced.

Auriemma missed UConn’s win on Sunday against Florida State because of flu-like symptoms, school officials said.

“On the advice of medical staff, he will be away from the team through the weekend recoup,” UConn said.

Associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties, the school said. The Huskies are 14-0 when Dailey coaches in Auriemma’s place.

“There’s been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to my physically,” Auriemma said. “I’ve been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover. CD and the coaching staff will continue to do a phenomenal job in my absence, and I look forward to returning to the team in a few days.”

The 8-2 Huskies are currently ranked 9th in the country and are 1-0 in Big East conference play.

Wednesday’s matchup against the 9-3 Pirates begins at noon at the XL Center in Hartford.

