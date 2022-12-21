80-year-old man dies following crash in Stamford park

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - An 80-year-old Stamford resident was killed as a result of a crash in one of the city’s parks Tuesday afternoon.

Stamford police identified the victim as John Robert Salley.

They said the collision happened at 510 Shippan Ave. inside Cummings Park.

Salley headed eastbound through the park and failed to negotiate a curve. Police said he then sped up, drove through a small parking lot, and hit a tree.

He was transported to Stamford Hospital where he died.

No one else was involved in the crash.

“Speed is being investigated as a factor, we will be awaiting the results of an autopsy performed by the [Office of the Chief Medical Examiner] to determine if any other factors exist,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, Stamford police.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact Stamford police at 203-977-4712.

