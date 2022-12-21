Contests
Cause of fire at Newington apartment complex under investigation

Fire at Newington apartment complex
Fire at Newington apartment complex(Newington Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Newington.

Fire officials say the fire began shortly before 6:46 p.m. Monday.

Crews say the bulk of the fire was in the garage and extended to the living area above.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the attached unit suffered smoke damage.

No firefighter or civilians were injured in this incident.

