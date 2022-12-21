Cause of fire at Newington apartment complex under investigation

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Newington.

Fire officials say the fire began shortly before 6:46 p.m. Monday.

Crews say the bulk of the fire was in the garage and extended to the living area above.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the attached unit suffered smoke damage.

No firefighter or civilians were injured in this incident.

