Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in West Hartford

By Evan Sobol and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night.

A pedestrian was struck by a driver near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane just before 5 p.m., authorities said.

The victim was given medical care but died of their injuries, police said.

West Hartford police said the driver and vehicle involved left the scene.

The vehicle, which police believe to be a white sedan, has not been found.

Boulevard between South Quaker Lane and Arnoldale Road, and Whiting Lane between Farmington Avenue and Park Road are closed to traffic, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203. The West Hartford Police Tip Line can be reached at 860-570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

