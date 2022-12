COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A person needed to be extricated from a single-car crash in Coventry Tuesday night.

Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 500 block of Merrow Road.

They were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and transport the person to a hospital.

There’s no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

