Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Eversource says it’s ramping up preparations ahead of this week’s storm

Eversource said it is preparing for possible damage from a storm Thursday night through Friday....
Eversource said it is preparing for possible damage from a storm Thursday night through Friday. (file)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A major storm is expected to bring damaging wind and heavy rain Thursday night through Friday.

Eversource said it is “working around-the-clock” to ensure it has a large number of crews available to respond to potential power outages.

The company scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday in Hartford.

President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan said he will provide an overview of the ongoing preparations and answer storm-related questions from the media.

Eversource said its plan includes additional line and tree crews, and extra resources from across the region, so it can get out to any damage caused by the weather.

It said multiple forecasts show the potential for widespread impacts, including downed trees and power outages from Thursday night into Christmas Eve morning.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Futurecast Friday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a high impact late-week storm!

Latest News

Francisquini
Man who led police on manhunt in Naugatuck child killing case set to face a judge
A driver needed extrication following a crash on Merrow Road in Coventry the evening of Dec....
Driver extricated from single-car crash in Coventry
Futurecast Friday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a high impact late-week storm!
Futurecast Friday - WFSB
FORECAST: High-impact storm arrives Thursday evening