Eversource says it’s ramping up preparations ahead of this week’s storm

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A major storm is expected to bring damaging wind and heavy rain Thursday night through Friday.

Eversource said it is “working around-the-clock” to ensure it has a large number of crews available to respond to potential power outages.

The company scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday in Hartford.

President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan said he will provide an overview of the ongoing preparations and answer storm-related questions from the media.

Eversource said its plan includes additional line and tree crews, and extra resources from across the region, so it can get out to any damage caused by the weather.

It said multiple forecasts show the potential for widespread impacts, including downed trees and power outages from Thursday night into Christmas Eve morning.

