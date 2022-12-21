Contests
Family of 5 in Hartford forced out by flames

By Jay Kenney
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Hartford battled an early morning house fire on Wednesday.

A fire started in the multi-family at 37 Martin St., in the city’s northeast neighborhood, shortly after 3:10 a.m.

When crews got there, they reported fire on porches, in the basement, on the first and second floors, and in the attic.

They were able to extinguish the heavy fire.

The extent of the damage to the home was not clear. There were no reports of injuries.

A family of five was displaced by the fire, including three adults and two children. The American Red Cross was said to be helping them.

Firefighters are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

