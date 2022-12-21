Contests
Hartford police investigating overnight homicide

By Jay Kenney
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police in Hartford have confirmed they are investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning.

Around 4 A.M., authorities confirmed that a homicide investigation was underway at the corner of Canton Street and Donald Street.

No other information is immediately available, police say they will have more information soon.

Eyewitness news is on the way to gather information.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

