Hartford Public Schools aim to fill staffing shortages through new program

Hartford schools searching internationally for teachers
By Christian Colón
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Hartford Public Schools announced a new initiative to address the teacher shortage.

In the past, the City of Hartford has used the program Paso A Paso to hire teachers from Puerto Rico.

They are hoping to do something similar by giving out 15 visas for teachers to move from the Caribbean islands to Connecticut.

“Hartford Public Schools is partnering with International Alliance Group to sponsor 15 teachers under J1 Visas. J1 Visas are nonimmigrant visas for individuals,” says Dr. Tiffani Curtis the Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.

These teachers qualified in English, music, math, science, and art would live in Hartford for three years wit the option to extend their visas to five years. In addition, they will be given a $5,000 incentive, relocation money, and help with housing.

“Districts not just in the state but across the country are facing staffing shortages and Hartford Public Schools is continuing to work hard to fill the vacancies and think about our strategy long term,” says Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez the Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools.

Over 140 people have applied to this program. Those applicants will be vetted and will need a Connecticut certification.

The district will be having several virtual informational sessions on this program. More information can be found here.

