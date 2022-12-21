Contests
A man was arrested Robbery first degree

East Hartford police arrested a wanted fugitive.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - East Hartford police said they apprehended a fugitive.

They identified the man as Brendan Holloway.

He was found in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford.

Holloway was wanted by Hartford police since November 22.

Police arrested him on charge of robbery first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He was also charged with Assault first degree.

After arrest, Holloway was transported to Hartford police.

