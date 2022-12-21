Man who led police on manhunt in Naugatuck child killing case set to face a judge

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man who led police and the feds on a manhunt following the murder of a child in Naugatuck is set to face a judge on Wednesday.

Christopher Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter back on Nov. 18.

Francisquini is due in court on charges of “murder with special circumstances” and risk of injury to a child, both of which were listed as felonies.

He eluded local authorities and the FBI for nearly two weeks.

He was taken into custody on Dec. 2 at a bus stop in Waterbury after someone recognized him and called police.

Francisquini was held on a $5 million bond.

Before the murder, he was already out on a $375,000 bond for other cases.

