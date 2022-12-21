Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man who led police on manhunt in Naugatuck child killing case set to face a judge

Francisquini
Francisquini
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man who led police and the feds on a manhunt following the murder of a child in Naugatuck is set to face a judge on Wednesday.

Christopher Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter back on Nov. 18.

Francisquini is due in court on charges of “murder with special circumstances” and risk of injury to a child, both of which were listed as felonies.

He eluded local authorities and the FBI for nearly two weeks.

He was taken into custody on Dec. 2 at a bus stop in Waterbury after someone recognized him and called police.

Francisquini was held on a $5 million bond.

Before the murder, he was already out on a $375,000 bond for other cases.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Francisquini in court
Arrest warrant: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend

Latest News

Eversource said it is preparing for possible damage from a storm Thursday night through Friday....
Eversource says it’s ramping up preparations ahead of this week’s storm
A driver needed extrication following a crash on Merrow Road in Coventry the evening of Dec....
Driver extricated from single-car crash in Coventry
Futurecast Friday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for a high impact late-week storm!
Futurecast Friday - WFSB
FORECAST: High-impact storm arrives Thursday evening