New Haven police officers and the Batman Bunch spread some holiday cheer

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - A yearly tradition of giving in New Haven has a new twist.

Local police did not only collect thousands of toys for families in need.

They also teamed up with “Zane’s Cycles” to donate 21 bicycles.

Of course, all those gifts needed a crew of helping hands to unpack them.

It’s safe to say that Santa’s sleigh had definitely grown in the past few years.

The toy operation outside of Lincoln Bassett school in New Haven donates more than a bag.

Ryan McFarland from the New have police Emerald Society said, “we started seven years ago with just a minivan-size full of toys to drop off, but today we are here with a 20-foot truck.”

They were playing Jolly Old Saint Nicholas along with other local departments.

Meanwhile, they were collecting toys, bicycles, and helmets for families in need of extra holiday cheer.

“This isn’t the richest part of the city so to have these kids get something on Christmas morning that’s the joy of life,” said McFarland.

As a kid, the police officers hard work was the best kind of holiday magic.

They were able to unpack everything quickly thanks to some help from a group of kids called the Batman Bunch.

“It could help them and their parents because if they have financial problems, they can get gifts without having to buy it,” said sixth-grader Roxas Stanley from the Batman Bunch.

It’s a Christmas gift to not only see the smile on the kids’ faces opening present, but also the smile on the Batman Bunch kids’ faces being a part of something big.

The coordinator of the Batman Bunch Keith Young said, “it puts a smile on your face because you see their growth and you see how they work with each other.”

Students in a mentorship program who haven’t had the easiest road get their joy from playing elf in another kid’s Christmas joy.

Young said, “someone’s going to get something that makes them smile, and they’re a part of that; that’s something I don’t even have to explain to them.”

“I feel like everybody deserves something,” Roxas said.

These were some wise words from a sixth-grader, but true nonetheless.

We all deserve something.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.