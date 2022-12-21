Contests
School bus struck by gunfire in New Haven, students on board

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A school bus was grazed by gunfire after a shots fired incident on Lamberton Street, according to Justin Harmon, a New Haven School Spokesperson.

There were children on the bus, according to New Haven police.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The school bus stopped on Button Street where police are now investigating.

