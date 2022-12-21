Contests
A three motor vehicle collision occurred on I-84 Westbound

A collision occurred Wednesday morning closing the left and center lanes of I-84 Westbound near Exit 33.(Traffic Cams)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - EMS and local fire departments were called to a three motor vehicle collision.

Police reported that the collision happened at approximately 10:49 a.m. on I-84 Westbound near Exit 33 in Plainville.

They received word that the incident could be a possible entrapment.

After further investigation, the incident is categorized as “traffic accident, no injuries.”

The left and center lanes have been shut down for investigation until further notice.

Police notified the public traveling in the area to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

For real time delays, check out out traffic map: https://www.wfsb.com/traffic/

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

