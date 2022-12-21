Town council set to vote on new apartment complexes in West Hartford center

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New apartments could be coming to West Hartford.

The West Hartford town council is set to vote on two new living complexes in the town center.

Neighbors and potential tenants have a mixed reactions to the potentially new apartment buildings.

Some say the buildings could be a nice addition to the area, others are concerned about safety and parking.

Neighbors also point out that construction and increased traffic will bring chaos to an otherwise quiet area.

However, despite the increase of people who would live in the area, a traffic study shows it would not have an impact on safety.

The town council as also gone back and forth on their decision and are expected to vote on it Wednesday night at 6:30.

