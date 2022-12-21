Contests
Tuesday is the new Monday at the gym

(WCAX)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - It’s tough to start working out at the gym.

A common reason that people decide to not go to the gym is being ‘too busy.’

Fitness experts at FitnessVolt.com gathered data including gym chains in each state in the U.S.

This study showed that the peak time period is between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In Connecticut, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays are the busiest.

After the weekend, it’s hard to return to the normal work routine on Monday.

Mid-week is a popular time. There were approximately 16 states choosing to work out on Wednesdays.

Most people aren’t early birds making the most popular time of day after work around 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There are 20 states that decided Tuesday, oddly enough, is the best time to hit the treadmill.

If you too much anxiety or fear of judgment at the gym, go Monday to avoid the crowds.

Unfortunately, there are 11 states that actually prefer Mondays like Wyoming and Indiana.

Even if it’s just 10 minutes of running or walking, it’s a good start.

