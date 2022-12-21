Contests
West Hartford police investigate serious motor vehicle accident on Mohegan Road

West Hartford Police Cruiser.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford police say they are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident in the area of Mohegan Drive and Carlyle Road.

Mohegan Drive us closed in both directions. Police ask that residents seek an alternative route.

This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.

