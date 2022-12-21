West Hartford police investigate serious motor vehicle accident on Mohegan Road

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - West Hartford police say they are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident in the area of Mohegan Drive and Carlyle Road.

Serious MVA investigation in the area of Mohegan Dr and Carlyle Rd. Mohegan Dr is closed in both directions from Simsbury Rd to Fuller Dr. No eastbound traffic will be allowed on Carlyle Rd after Russell La. Please seek alternate routes through the area. pic.twitter.com/5qweXJJMky — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) December 21, 2022

Mohegan Drive us closed in both directions. Police ask that residents seek an alternative route.

