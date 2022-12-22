The American Red Cross shares holiday travel safety tips

FARMINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - While we’re not expecting a high impact storm over the Christmas weekend, the Red Cross shares some safety reminders for holiday travel over Thursday and Friday.

American Red Cross wants to make sure that you know all the tips and tricks to arrive at your destination safely despite the potentially hazardous road conditions.

During a power outage, the Red Cross recommended using flashlights in the dark.

Although candles would set a better tone on a stormy night, it’s hard to keep track sometimes during an intense storm.

If you are using a generator, be sure you understand the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning and how to use generators.

For instance, it’s important to never use a generator inside homes, garages, basements, crawl spaces, sheds, or other enclosed spaces.

With the holidays around the corner, there’s bound to be food items in the fridge you need to make Christmas dinner.

Be sure to keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible because an unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about 4 hours.

A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.

For a lot of us, our phones are very important. It’s vital to make sure your cell phones are fully charged along with other devices.

During the aftermath of a power outage, it’s important that if electrical power lines are down, do NOT touch them and report them to your utility company.

If any food had been exposed to temperatures higher than 40° F (4° C) for 2 hours or more, or that has an unusual odor, color or texture. When in doubt, throw it out!

Do not rely on the food’s appearance. The food may look fine and smell fie, but it is not fine. Bacteria-causing food-borne illnesses can start growing quickly. Some types of bacteria produce toxins that cannot be destroyed by cooking.

Not all of us will be stuck at home with no power. Instead, some will be on the roads traveling to family.

The American Red Cross advised to stay off the roads if there is severe weather, but if you must go out be careful on bridges and overpasses, which freeze first.

While you shouldn’t do this normally, don’t follow the car in front of you too closely.

Practice safe driving instead of relying on cruise control so that you have full control.

If it wasn’t stressed enough, be careful on the roads.

Everyone wants an uneventful day in regard to car accidents due to icy roads.

