Bradley Airport passengers are watching the upcoming storm

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - More than seven million people are expected to fly over the next few days, but some passengers could be in for a rude awakening.

Airlines are cancelling flights left and right due to the upcoming storm.

Windsor locks is not immune from what the national weather service is warning could be a massive storm system.

Nearly every state is expecting some kind of impact. The cancellations are already rolling into Bradley International Airport.

Right now, six flights have been cancelled and three have been delayed.

Most of the cancelled flights are outbound and just two are arrivals into Bradley.

The mid-west is expected to be the center point for the storm including Chicago, which is a major hub for Bradley.

Airlines started offering travel waivers to passengers, encouraging them to change their flights ahead of the storm.

However, some declined the travel waivers hoping that the storm would not affect their planned flights.

A passenger Kelsey Hicks said, “I’ve waited a long time to come to this particular conference, and I’m going be stubborn by waiting it out as long as I can. I hope that doesn’t come back to bite me.”

Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said this will be a test for the airlines to see how they handle disruptions in the wake of weather they can’t control.

The concern was that waiting until the last minute could mean fewer options if you get to the airport and find your flight has been cancelled.

