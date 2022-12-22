Crews in Hartford prepare for wind damage ahead of storm

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As crews wait for the rain, wind and any damage, they’re continuing to prepare.

In Hartford, tree trimmers have been going around the city, taking care of any trees they think could come down tonight or tomorrow.

They have been working all day Thursday and will be back at midnight on standby.

The tree trimmers will be waiting for calls from police to help.

This week they’ve taken care of a couple potentially dangerous trees near people’s homes and roads that they think could come down, especially with the 50 to 60 mile per hour wind gusts expected.

All their equipment is ready to go, including the trucks and the saws.

They expect Friday to be a very busy day because of the wind.

“If we’re dealing with 50, 60 mile an hour wind gusts absolutely,” said Heather Dionne, Hartford Tree Warden.

“Every tree’s a challenge and its different but it’s to make the city safer and make sure we avoid trees coming down and blocking the road and ruining peoples Christmases,” said Ryan Dubicki, tree trimmer.

Eversource said up to nearly 400,000 of it’s customers could lose power due to the storm.

Hundreds of crews from out of state are here in Connecticut on standby.

They are from all over the east coast, even Texas and Canada.

