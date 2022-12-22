CT’s shoreline braces for flooding, wind ahead of this week’s storm

GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s shoreline is expected to see some of the heaviest rains and the fiercest wind from a storm Thursday night through Friday.

A coastal flood warning was issued for Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While Thursday morning was calm, Channel 3′s meteorologists said the sky would become overcast.

They’ve been talking about the system for several days. Cities and towns throughout the state have been heeding the warning.

In New Haven, emergency management crews have been preparing for potential. Flood waters are not the only threat. Potential high winds may put pressure on trees in the Elm City.

“[There’s the] potential loss of tree limbs or trees because the ground will start to get saturated with 50-degree temps,” said Rick Fontana, director of emergency operations, New Haven. “So, a lot of things hitting at one time which will create different levels of public safety issues. We got our parks [Department of Public Works] folks that will have vehicles stacked up with barricades and over the roads [and] flooding signs that will go out on Friday. We anticipate at high tide, which is 10:30 Friday morning, we anticipate some flooding along the coast.”

For those staying home and bracing for the storm, officials urged them to get generators and flashlights ready for potential power outages.

Local authorities are preparing for any impact that comes their way.

