Milford police seek to identify suspects in armed robbery at convenience store

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Milford are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects after an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Authorities said it happened Wednesday night at Milford Convenience and Tobacco on Boston Post Road around 9 p.m.

The suspects showed handguns before stealing cash and tobacco products, police said.

One suspect was wearing a gray Champion sweater and the other was wearing a dark North Face jacket. Both were wearing dark pants.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Milford Police Detective Catino at 203-783-4729 or email kcatino@milfordct.gov.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.