Police: Man passed out in apartment hallway with gun near his hand

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man who was passed out with a gun near his hand in an apartment building hallway in Shelton faces a list of charges.

Joseph Proto, 47, of New Haven, was arrested on Wednesday.

Shelton police said the arrest stemmed from an incident that happened at the apartments located at 100 Center St. on Dec. 16.

They said they were dispatched the building for a report about a man who was passed out in the hallway between the apartments and the Caloroso Eatery and Bar.

The man, identified as Proto, had a 32-caliber hand gun next to his hand with an expended shell casing and one round missing from the gun, police said. Officers also located a fragmented bullet in the hallway.

A tenant reported that he heard a loud bang just before Proto was found.

Proto, who appeared to be intoxicated at the time police arrived, was unable to speak with officers. The investigation revealed Proto was drinking at downtown bars just prior to the incident. He was transported to the hospital after police found him.

Proto was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm while intoxicated and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was given a Derby Superior court date of Jan. 4 and released on a $20,000 surety bond.

