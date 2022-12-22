Contests
Stamford police officer arrested on Assault charges

(MGN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STAMFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A police officer was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Officer Louis Gonzales was reported in the above incident on December 17.

He was charge today with Assault in the 3rd degree and Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd degree,

Gonzales is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday in Stamford.

Until these charges, Gonzales had been with the Stamford police since April 2021.

He is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges and evaluation by internal affairs.

