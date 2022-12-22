Contests
Up to nearly 400k Eversource customers could lose power due to storm

Eversource preparing for possible damage from this week's weather
By Evan Sobol
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WFSB) – Up to nearly 400,000 Eversource customers could lose power due to the upcoming storm, the utility company announced.

Eversource said it updated their storm response plan to Event Level 4, meaning there is the potential for between 125,000 and 380,000 customers to lose power.

Possible restoration time could take between 2 to 6 days, Eversource said.

The storm is expected to begin Thursday evening and could bring damaging wind and heavy rain across the state.

