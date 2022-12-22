Contests
Wrong way driver arrested for DUI in New London

Edizon Chacha was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road and a DUI while traveling...
By Kristina Russo
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - If you’re under the influence it’s just better to take an uber.

Edizon Chacha was arrested for traveling southbound on I-95 northbound.

After Chaha was stopped in a DOT turnaround, he was charged on scene for reckless driving.

He was transported to Troop E where he was charged with a DUI and Driving the Wrong Way.

Police also noted that Chacha was driving without a license.

He posted a $1,500 cash/surety bond.

Chacha is scheduled to appear at court on January 4.

