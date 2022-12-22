Wrong way driver arrested for DUI in New London
Published: Dec. 22, 2022
NEW LONDON, CT. (WFSB) - If you’re under the influence it’s just better to take an uber.
Edizon Chacha was arrested for traveling southbound on I-95 northbound.
After Chaha was stopped in a DOT turnaround, he was charged on scene for reckless driving.
He was transported to Troop E where he was charged with a DUI and Driving the Wrong Way.
Police also noted that Chacha was driving without a license.
He posted a $1,500 cash/surety bond.
Chacha is scheduled to appear at court on January 4.
