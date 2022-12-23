Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Biden, first lady to visit Children’s National Hospital

President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill...
President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas address from the White House. He and first lady Jill Biden will visit Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are making a holiday visit to patients and families at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

The Christmas visit by the first lady is an annual tradition, dating back to Bess Truman, who visited families who weren’t able to celebrate the holidays at home, Children’s National Hospital said.

Last year, Biden became the first president to visit the hospital with the first lady.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Latest News

Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill
Coastal flooding - WFSB
Technical Discussion: ALERTs for wind and a flash freeze, also a dangerous combo of cold & wind!
Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is shown handcuffed at the airport in Nassau, Bahamas, before he...
Judge kept FTX execs’ plea deals secret to get founder to US