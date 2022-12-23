Coastal towns in New London County prepare for possible flooding

MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - One of the big concerns in Mystic is the possible coastal flooding.

Strong wind gusts are pushing extra water into Long Island Sound.

Town officials are concerned about what could happen over the next few days.

There are parts of the town that usually flood so they will be keeping their eyes out.

The big flooding concern is Friday morning around 8 a.m.

The high tide plus the wind direction could be a bad combination for the shoreline.

Crews are urging people to get ready.

Make sure your water pumps are working. If you don’t have a pump, call 911 in an emergency.

Wind is a concern, so you should tie down any holiday decorations or bring outdoor furniture inside.

Wind could also bring power outages, so make sure those electronics are charged this weekend and go get some extra batteries.

Prior storms have had a lot of flooding. We had to bring pumps out and pump out some basements and one thing you want to make sure if your pumps are working. If you have a self-pump make sure it’s working, make sure its unclogged,” said Anthony Manfredi Jr, Mystic Fire Chief.

Some towns might have free sandbags, so check in with your town officials.

Coastal communities have flooding concerns

Communities in New London County preparing for storm

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.