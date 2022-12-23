CT public safety officials warn residents about carbon monoxide danger

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In the wake of power outages from Friday’s storm, the Connecticut Department of Public Health and local fire departments sought to remind residents of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning from improper use of fuel-burning equipment.

Every winter in Connecticut, the DPH said hundreds of residents are taken to the emergency department, and some are hospitalized and even die, due to carbon monoxide poisoning that results from malfunctioning furnaces, improperly placed portable generators, and indoor use of charcoal grills.

“The tragic reality is that most of these carbon monoxide poisonings and deaths are completely preventable,” said Manisha Juthani, MD, DPH commissioner. “It is very important to learn how carbon monoxide gas can harm you and what you can do to keep your loved ones safe from carbon monoxide poisoning this winter, especially if you lose power during a winter storm.”

Carbon monoxide is an invisible odorless gas that can be fatal, the DPH said. It forms when fuels like gasoline, natural gas, propane, wood, charcoal, and kerosene do not burn completely. Breathing carbon monoxide can deprive the body of oxygen, and may lead to illness, unconsciousness and death.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

Headache, fatigue, dizziness, confusion, nausea or vomiting, and loss of consciousness.

If several members of a household experience these symptoms when they are home but feel better when they are away from the home, there may be a carbon monoxide problem.

Anyone who experiences symptoms should get out of the house immediately and seek medical help if they, a family member, or guest has unexplained/sudden onset of symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. They can call 911 from a cell phone or neighbor’s home, and the Connecticut Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

Carbon monoxide alarms are the only way to know if the deadly gas is present in a home. The DPH recommended that all residents with fuel burning appliances or indoor equipment install carbon monoxide alarms near all sleeping areas in their home to alert them of the presence of carbon monoxide. Install a carbon monoxide alarm on each floor of your home and outside of each bedroom. Install new batteries as per manufacturer’s instructions and replace alarms every five years, as the sensors degrade.

The DPH said never use portable generators, charcoal or gas grills, gas or propane powered pressure washers, saws or other fuel powered equipment inside a home, garage, carport, basement or other enclosed spaces. Opening windows and doors and operating fans is not enough to prevent buildup of carbon monoxide in a home.

“Generators should be 20 feet from your home, that way the fumes can vent away from your house and keep everyone in your house safe,” said Steve Frischling, Chesterfield Fire Department.

The DPH recommended:

Installing a carbon monoxide alarm on each floor of a home and outside of each bedroom.

Making sure the exhaust pipe on a standby generator is pointing away from the house.

Placing portable generators at least 20 feet from the house.

Making sure gas dryer vents and automobile tail pipes are not plugged up with snow.

Have heating systems, chimney flues, gas appliances, wood stoves, and generators checked every year, and cleaned and serviced as needed by qualified heating/appliance contractors.

For more information, contact a local health department or call the Connecticut Department of Public Health at 860-509-7740.

