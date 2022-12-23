Contests
Danbury firefighters share video of first-floor apartment fire

Firefighters responded to a first-floor apartment fire in Danbury on Dec. 22. They provided video of the scene.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Danbury shared video of an apartment fire in the city that broke out on Thursday night.

They were called to the scene in the area of Wildman and Austin streets around 8:45 p.m.

The first arriving engine company reported smoke and fire that showed from the first floor apartment window of the two-story home.

It declared it a working fire that required additional resources at the scene.

Firefighters said they initiated a fire attack from the exterior first, before they entered the apartment and extinguished the remainder of flames.

Crews searched the building and found no occupants inside the home.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the Danbury Fire Marshal’s office on Friday morning.

