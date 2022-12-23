Contests
Family Friday: A very merry Christmas weekend

By WFSB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The halls are decked, stockings hung by the chimney with care and the holiday weekend is here! So, if you’re done wrapping presents and looking for something to do, we’ve got you covered.

The Stamford Holiday Stroll

  • Now through December 24th
  • Check for cancellations due to weather
  • Mill River Park, Stamford
  • 4:00pm – 8:00pm
  • A Christmas village, rides & games, winter beer garden & more!

Niantic Children’s Museum

  • Open for Christmas Eve
  • 9:30am – 1:00pm
  • Educational fun for all ages

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

  • Available December 22nd through December 25th
  • Streaming on Apple TV+
  • FREE even without a subscription

