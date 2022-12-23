Family Friday: A very merry Christmas weekend

(WFSB) - The halls are decked, stockings hung by the chimney with care and the holiday weekend is here! So, if you’re done wrapping presents and looking for something to do, we’ve got you covered.

The Stamford Holiday Stroll

Now through December 24th

Check for cancellations due to weather

Mill River Park, Stamford

4:00pm – 8:00pm

A Christmas village, rides & games, winter beer garden & more!

Niantic Children’s Museum

Open for Christmas Eve

9:30am – 1:00pm

Educational fun for all ages

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Available December 22nd through December 25th

Streaming on Apple TV+

FREE even without a subscription

