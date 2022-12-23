Family Friday: A very merry Christmas weekend
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The halls are decked, stockings hung by the chimney with care and the holiday weekend is here! So, if you’re done wrapping presents and looking for something to do, we’ve got you covered.
- Now through December 24th
- Check for cancellations due to weather
- Mill River Park, Stamford
- 4:00pm – 8:00pm
- A Christmas village, rides & games, winter beer garden & more!
- Open for Christmas Eve
- 9:30am – 1:00pm
- Educational fun for all ages
- Available December 22nd through December 25th
- Streaming on Apple TV+
- FREE even without a subscription
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.